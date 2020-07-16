Kevin L. Simons I, 54, Decatur, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fort Wayne March 6, 1966.
He was a 1985 graduate of Bellmont High School, where he was on the swim team. He had previously worked at Kroger in Decatur in maintenance. He had also worked for Fred Kunkel in Decatur.
Among survivors are his son, Kevin L. Simons II of Decatur; parents, Gerry and Marilynn Simons of Decatur; and sister, Kelly L. Englehart of Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
