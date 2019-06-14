|
|
Kim E. Eady
Kim E. Eady, 66, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. He was born in Decatur Sept. 18, 1952, to the late Theodore D. and Alvera (Cully) Eady. On March 27, 1975, he married Kathie M. Hammond.
He retired in 2014 from the maintenance department at Bunge after 40 years of service.
Among survivors are his wife of 44 years, Kathie Eady; son, Chad (Tracey) Pruden, two daughters, Tammy (Pat) Tracey and Michelle Eady; two brothers, Dave Eady and Jeff Eady; a sister, Sue Eady, all of Decatur; and five granddaughters, Makenzie, Megan, Morgan, Lillian and Jordyn.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Henry and Steve Eady.
Per Kim's request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 15, 2019