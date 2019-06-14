Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Eady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim E. Eady


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kim E. Eady Obituary
Kim E. Eady

Kim E. Eady, 66, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana. He was born in Decatur Sept. 18, 1952, to the late Theodore D. and Alvera (Cully) Eady. On March 27, 1975, he married Kathie M. Hammond.
He retired in 2014 from the maintenance department at Bunge after 40 years of service.
Among survivors are his wife of 44 years, Kathie Eady; son, Chad (Tracey) Pruden, two daughters, Tammy (Pat) Tracey and Michelle Eady; two brothers, Dave Eady and Jeff Eady; a sister, Sue Eady, all of Decatur; and five granddaughters, Makenzie, Megan, Morgan, Lillian and Jordyn.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Henry and Steve Eady.
Per Kim's request, a private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now