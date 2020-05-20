Kristine A. Breisch
1975 - 2020
Kristine A. Breisch, 44, Decatur, passed away at 4:03 p.m. May 15, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness. She was born in Van Wert, Ohio, Dec. 18, 1975, to Larry and Carol (Miller) Wilkin. On Oct. 31, 2013, Kristine married the love of her life, Todd Breisch.
A 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School, Kristine went on to earn her nursing degree from Northwest State Community College. She worked for a time as an LPN before becoming a caretaker at Bi-County Services, Inc. of Adams and Wells counties.
A lover of antiques, Kristine was co-owner, with her husband, of K & T's Relics. She could often be found selling her wares at flea markets or attending auctions.
Among survivors are her loving husband, Todd Breisch of Decatur; parents, Larry and Carol (Miller) Wilkin; stepchildren, Michael Breisch of Decatur and Anthony Breisch of Portland; and her brother, Andrew Wilkin of Glenn Wood Springs, Colorado.  
Due to national health concerns, Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory and the Breisch family are following directives outlined by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. While family and friends are invited to attend Kristine's graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, we ask those who are at most risk, or who are feeling sick, to remain home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and refrain from hugging, kissing, shaking hands and close contact.
Condolences to the family may be made at (419) 238-1112 or online at www.alspachgearhart.com. A live webcast and video of her service will be viewable after 3 p.m. Friday at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Kristine-Breisch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kristine`s memory may be directed to the family.
To share in Kristine's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
