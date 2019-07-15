Larry D. Atkinson, 78, Monroe, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Mercer County, Ohio, on April 11, 1941, to the late Fawn and Luella (Sellers) Atkinson. On June 11, 1961, Larry married Lucy Smith.

He was a member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. He worked for Ft. Recovery Industries and Automatic Sprinkler in Monroe for several years, worked for Huffy Bicycles in Celina for 15 years and then retired from All American Homes.

Among survivors are his wife of 58 years, Lucy Atkinson of Monroe; son, Jeff (Carrie) Atkinson of Berne; two daughters, Michelle (Ben) Parrish of Decatur and Alissa (Shane) Mountz of Monroe; six grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Parrish, Brooke (Dustin) Schaefer, Scott Atkinson (fiancé Kyndall Fisher), Colton Mountz, Shaelyn Mountz and Ethan Mountz; and five great-grandchildren, Parker Parrish, Greyson Parrish, Mira Schaefer, Lynlee Parrish and Asher Atkinson.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kaufman; a brother, John Atkinson; and a sister-in-law, Carmen (Atkinson) Voskuhl.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. Pastor Jay Carter will be officiating and burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery in Ft. Recovery, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Dale Church or A.C.C.F. Angel Cancer Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 13, 2019