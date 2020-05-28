Larry K. Andrews
1941 - 2020
Larry K. Andrews, 79, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Decatur April 21, 1941, to the late Alton and Edith (Reed) Andrews. On May 11, 1968, he married Nancy J. Murphy.
Larry was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 864 and the American Legion Post 43. Larry retired in 2001, with 35 years of service as a supervisor for Navistar. He also served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Among survivors are his wife of 52 years, Nancy J. Andrews of Decatur; two sons, Jeffrey A. Andrews and Bill M. Andrews, both of Decatur; and a brother, David E. Andrews of Woodburn.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Andrews.
A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with military graveside rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 1:30 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation-Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Rosary
01:30 PM
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
