Larry Richard Sheets, 78, of Centerville, Ohio, and formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born in Decatur May 9, 1942, to the late Richard and Doris (Durbin) Sheets.
Visitation will be from 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Road in Centerville, with a funeral services at 4 p.m. Burial will be in Shawnee Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton
or Fairhaven Church: Great Commission Fund.
A link to the live streamed services will be added to Larry's Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com.