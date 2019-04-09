Home

Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 424-1525
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church
Larry W. Runkel Obituary
Larry W. Runkel, 72, Hoagland, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Winchester, Indiana, to Harold and Wanda Runkel. He married Diane (Timmerman) Runkel on Jan. 20, 1968; she survives.
Larry worked for 7-Up for 26 years and was a member of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed gardening and lawn work.
Among survivors are his children, David Runkel and Kevin (Pauletta) Runkel; grandchildren, Wyatt, Smith and Everett; mother, Wanda Runkel; and siblings, Jerry (Mary) Runkel and Phil (Teresa) Runkel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Runkel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m., at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, and for one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019
