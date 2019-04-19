Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Larry W. Wittwer


1941 - 2019
Larry W. Wittwer Obituary
Larry W. Wittwer, 77, Monroe, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his son's residence. Larry was born in Adams County Aug. 11, 1941, to the late T. Wayne and Dolores M. (Beard) Wittwer.
He was a custodian for more than 30 years at Adams Central School, retiring in 2007, and also worked for Zurcher Tires for more than 20 years.
Among survivors are two sons, Kent A. (Kathy Wannemacher) Wittwer of Monroe and Scott A. (Cari Bible) Wittwer of Decatur; longtime companion, Rose Marie Middendorf of Monroe; step-son, Lynn Middendorf of Decatur; two step-daughters, Laura Middendorf of Portland, Oregon, and Janalee (Mike) Pierce of Edison, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Per Larry's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Arrangements were handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019
