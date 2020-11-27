1/1
Laura L. Hakes
1919 - 2020
Laura L. Hakes, 100, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Markle Health & Rehab. She was born in Rockford, Ohio, Dec. 29, 1919, to the late John B. and Katherine M. (Benlehr) Fleming. On July 12, 1940, Laura married Ivan "Skip" Hakes; he preceded her in death May 8, 1994.
Laura was a 1939 graduate of Decatur High School. She was a homemaker and also worked for many years as the secretary for Monmouth School. Laura was a lifetime member of the Adams County Historical Society.
Among survivors are three sons, Michael J. Hakes and Stephen D. (Pam) Hakes, both of Decatur, and Jerry L. (Janet) Hakes of Fort Wayne; daughter, Sandy M. (Kevin) Brown of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hakes, in 1998; two brothers, Corwin and Virgil Fleming; and three sisters, Dena Scarberry, Lillian Landis and Winona Eichar.
Private graveside services will be held in the Decatur Cemetery, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church-Food Pantry.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
