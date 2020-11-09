Laverne M. Boerger, 95, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Allen County Feb. 17, 1925, to the late Lester and Alvina (Scheumann) Busick. She was united in marriage to Herbert A. Boerger Sept. 13, 1947, in Adams County; he preceded her in death Oct. 13, 1994.

Laverne was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, where she was active in the Ladies Aid and various church activities, in addition to being a longtime member of the church choir. Her love of singing led her to being an instrumental part in the formation and development of what is now known as the Lutheran Chorale.

She was also previously a member of the Root Township Homemakers Club.

She was a homemaker and full-time farm wife.

Laverne was a fabulous homemaker. In assisting on the farm, she was responsible for all the daily morning chores, (milking and getting the kids ready) since Herb would be off to his other job. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, canning, gardening and baking. She kept her mind active by completing (in pen!) crossword puzzles in the daily newspapers.

Among survivors are daughters, Sheryl (Richard) Howard of Decatur, Carolyn (Sam) Harris of Selma, Indiana, Kristine Boerger of Bloomington, Illinois, and Patricia (Matthew) Braun of Decatur; brother, Dale (Leanne) Busick of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Keith Howard, Nick Howard, Sarina Ma, Jeremy Harris, Matthew Harris, Philip Harris, Joe Boerger, Shelby Billington and Randi Braun.

15 great-grandchildren: Lilyanna Howard, Bradley Howard, Lillian Howard, Emersen Howard, Hayden Ma, Elyssa Ma, Steven Harris, Clarissa Harris, Carly Harris, Quinton Harris, Logan Harris, Brooklyn Ladig, Jaxson Ladig, Paityn Billington and Harper Billington.

She was preceded in death by two sons, David Boerger, in 1996; and Dennis Boerger in 2012; granddaughter, Edon Ladig; and two brothers, Carl Busick and Don Busick.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Masks are required.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and from 2 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the church (the family will not be present).

Preferred memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling or SPI School.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

