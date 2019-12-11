|
|
Lawrence C. Murdock Jr., 78, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 9, 2019, at Ossian Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, June 1, 1941, to the late Lawrence Murdock Sr. and the late Bertha (Weeksman) Murdock-McCully. He was united in marriage to Mary Gorman Nov. 22, 1960; she preceded him in death April 24, 1995.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #43, in Decatur.
Larry was employed at Teamsters Local 414 as a truck driver for 26 years before retiring in 2005. He also drove cars for many of the auto dealerships in Decatur.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1958-1961, attaining the rank of Private First Class before being honorably discharged. In later years, beginning in 1986, he enlisted in the Indiana National Guard in Bluffton, and was also honorably discharged.
Larry enjoyed life to the fullest. He cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Among survivors are four daughters, Tina Cavanaugh of Portland, Debbie Lynn Culp of Decatur, Melissa (Todd) Raugh of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Crystal (Doug) Nash of Craigville; three sons, Christopher Murdock of Decatur, Garry (Debra) Murdock of Decatur and Bruce Allen Murdock of Brazil, Indiana; brother, Daniel Murdock of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Emma Powell; grandson, Nathan Raugh; two great-grandsons, James Raugh and Jackson Hirshey; and two great-granddaughters, Jalissa Raugh and Jordan Raugh.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur following the service. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF – Dementia Fund or ACCF – Cancer Fund.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019