Lea A. Thieme, 48, Decatur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Decatur Dec. 23, 1971, to the late Lester F.W. Thieme and Doris L. (Keuneke) Thieme.

Lea was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She was previously employed at Silberline in Decatur.

Among survivors are her daughters, Adelline Minnich, Amelia Minnich and Eleanor Minnich, all of Decatur; son, Chester Minnich of Decatur; sisters, Danene Shoaf of Decatur, Dorene Serna of Fort Wayne, Letha (James) Minick of Fort Wayne, Loide (Jeffrey) Holtzclaw of Decatur, Lynette (Roger) Hirschy of Wolcottville, Indiana, Dawn (Jeffery) Hummel of Monroe and Dynall (James) Nelson of Greenfield, Indiana; and brothers, Lowell (Janice) Thieme and Daniel L. (Jani) Thieme, both of Hoagland.

Private family services will be held, with Pastor David Koeneman officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to St. Jude's Children Hospital; or Immanuel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store