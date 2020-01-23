|
|
Lee E. Bryant, 87, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne. He was born at his home in Wells County Jan. 13, 1933, to the late Vernon E. and Geneva (Greek) Bryant. He was united in marriage to Phyllis J. (Schnepp) Bryant Oct. 8, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; she survives in Decatur.
Lee served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged April 14, 1955.
He worked at Welders Services and retired in 1998. Lee previously worked at Skel Gas and Hoosier Wire & Die in Fort Wayne.
Among survivors are his daughter-in-law, Cindy Bryant of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Erin Bryant of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson, David Bryant of Fort Wayne; brother, Ross (Betty) Bryant of Ossian; sister, Deanna (Robert) Patten of Atlanta, Georgia; and sister, Guilia Maxwell of Creswell, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a son, Duane E. Bryant, in 2002.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to services Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen – 175th Anniversary Mission.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020