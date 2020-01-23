Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee E. Bryant


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee E. Bryant Obituary
Lee E. Bryant, 87, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne. He was born at his home in Wells County Jan. 13, 1933, to the late Vernon E. and Geneva (Greek) Bryant. He was united in marriage to Phyllis J. (Schnepp) Bryant Oct. 8, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; she survives in Decatur.
Lee served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged April 14, 1955.
He worked at Welders Services and retired in 1998. Lee previously worked at Skel Gas and Hoosier Wire & Die in Fort Wayne.
Among survivors are his daughter-in-law, Cindy Bryant of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Erin Bryant of Phoenix, Arizona; grandson, David Bryant of Fort Wayne; brother, Ross (Betty) Bryant of Ossian; sister, Deanna (Robert) Patten of Atlanta, Georgia; and sister, Guilia Maxwell of Creswell, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by a son, Duane E. Bryant, in 2002.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to services Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen – 175th Anniversary Mission.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -