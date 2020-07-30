1/1
Leonard Kent Fuhrmann
1963 - 2020
Leonard Kent Fuhrmann, 57, Decatur, passed away Monday evening, July 27, 2020, at his residence following an illness of the past seven months. He was born in Decatur May 20, 1963, to the late Paul and Adelinda M. (Buuck) Fuhrmann.
Leonard was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim and was the church "bodyguard" for the congregation's auction. For many years, Leonard played softball on the church team and greatly enjoyed the fellowship that it brought.
He was a lifelong Adams County farmer, following in his father's footsteps. He was also employed by Esteves DWD in Decatur (formerly known as Decatur Wire Die), along with Heritage Wire Die in Monroeville and Decatur.
Leonard greatly enjoyed attending and participating in demolition derbies around the area. He also was involved with and competed in the bowling and pool leagues in Decatur.
Among survivors are his sisters, Delores Maldeney of Monroeville, Lois (John) Lane of Greer, South Carolina, and Sharon (Mike) Christianer of Decatur; brother, Elden (Colleen) Fuhrmann of Monroeville; sister-in-law, Colleen Fuhrmann of Hoagland; fur buddy, Brody; and several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Dean, Ronald, Larry and Lynn Fuhrmann; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Colchin and Mort Maldeney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery-Friedheim.
Visitation will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim Expansion Fund; the Poe Volunteer Fire Department; Preble Volunteer Fire Department; or the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Mike and Peggy Busse
Friend
