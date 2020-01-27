Home

Leslie D. Ploughe


1939 - 2020
Leslie D. Ploughe Obituary
Leslie D. Ploughe, 80, formerly of Ossian, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation. He was born Oct. 22, 1939, to the late Dale and Elma (Slater) Ploughe.
He was employed for 25 years with International Harvester and 19 years with Dana Corporation in Syracuse.
Leslie was with the 235th Air Traffic Control Flight in the Indiana Air National Guard for 29 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 145, Bluffton; American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton and the Eastern Star.
Among survivors are two sons, David D. Ploughe and Dean N. Ploughe, both of Fort Wayne; daughter, Janice L. (Joe) Eckersley of Warner-Robbins, Georgia; two sisters, Shirley Ploughe and Sara (Don) Bultemeier, both of Preble; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Ploughe.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Military Graveside Rites will follow at the Decatur Cemetery by the American Legion Post 43. Pastor Ernie Suman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020
