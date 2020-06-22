Lester L. Painter, 84, of Hoagland, passed away June 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Willshire, Ohio, Aug. 26, 1935, to the late Oliver and Jennie (Tinkham) Painter. Lester was united in marriage to Nancy J. (Baumgartner) Painter Sept. 18, 1954, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur; she survives in Hoagland.

Lester was a lifelong farmer. He was a die sinker at International Harvester in Fort Wayne. Following the closure of Harvester, Lester worked at ITT as an EDM operator until his retirement.

He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven, where he served as an elder. He was also a former member of St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock in rural Monroeville, and First Baptist Church in Decatur.

Lester enjoyed farming, riding his bicycle (often accompanied by Nancy) and basketball, still holding the record of highest points scored in one game in Decatur (38 points against Decatur Catholic in 1953). He also enjoyed spending time with his family and attending any of their activities.

Among survivors include his daughter, Terry Lynne (David) Williams of San Antonio, Texas; four sons, L. Gary (Judy) Painter, DDS, of Fort Wayne; Chris Eric Painter of Hoagland; David Dean (Julie) Painter, DDS, of Auburn; and James Todd (Rachael) Painter of Berne; 12 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Kristene Painter; sister, Audrey Reinhart; and four brothers, Harold, Clarence, Donald and Doyle Painter.

No public services will be held. A private family service will be held at Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Emanuel Lutheran Church-New Haven.

