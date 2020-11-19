Lester R. Lee, 81, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, April 10, 1939, to the late Roger L. and Bernett D. (Renschler) Lee. On Sept. 16, 1989, Lester married Tammy I. Wolfe.
Lester was a former member of the Calvary Temple. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 43, where he was very active in the Color Guard and was Past Commander; a lifetime member of the VFW, a lifetime member of the Amateur Hamm Radio, a member of the Eagles Lodge in Decatur and member of the Knight Templar's. He played in the Fort Wayne Community Band, and loved to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
He served his country in the United States Army. When Hawaii became a state in 1959, he had the opportunity to represent Pennsylvania and fire the cannon during the ceremony. He also represented Indiana by playing everlasting TAPS across America at Bath, New York, on May 21, 2005.
Among survivors are his wife of 31 years, Tammy I. Lee of Decatur; two sons, Roger S. Lee and Guy L. "Tiny" (Heather) Lee, both of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Caleb (Alisha) his kids, Levi, Lydia, Logan and Lucas, Emily, Rebecca, Alex David, Magnuss, Delsyn and Kaigan.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery, with Military Graveside rites by American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Kidney Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.