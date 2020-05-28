Liliane A. Uhrick
1942 - 2020
Liliane A. Uhrick, 77, Monroeville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born in France July 28, 1942, to the late Marcel Alphonse Clement Guillot and the late Mirene (Hoggia) Guillot.
Liliane attended St. Louis Catholic Church-Besancon in rural New Haven. She was also a former member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen in Decatur.
She was employed at Service Merchandise-Southtown for many years as the manager. She was also employed by Parker-Hannifin in New Haven for several years.
Liliane enjoyed animals of all kinds and cared for any animal in need of rehabilitation or care. In life, she expected little, but gave a lot. She was a very caring grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren over the years.
Among survivors are her son, Daniel McDougall of Fort Wayne; brother, Patrick Kopacz of Decatur; six grandchildren, Josh (Ashley) McDougall, Nicole McDougall, Brittany McDougall, Casey McDougall, Lindsey McDougall and Abigail McDougall; and seven great-grandchildren, Denver, Addysun, Boston, Hudson, Mya, Madaliene and Maicey.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph McDougall; two brothers, Claude Guillot and Michele Guillot; and a sister, Aline Brown.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Besancon, with Father Ben Muhlenkamp presiding.
Preferred memorials are to the Allen County S.P.C.A.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Cemetery
