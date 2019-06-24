Linda A. Linker, 70, Monroeville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. She was born in Huntington Dec. 26, 1948, to the late Fred and Pauline (Koontz) Williams. Linda was united in marriage to Curtis Linker June 17, 2000, at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling; he preceded her in death Jan. 3, 2018.

Linda was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, where she served the church as a custodian for many years.

She worked at Hy-Line Inter-national as a foreman for 12 years before retiring. Linda was involved with Curtis in his lawn care service, known as Linker Lawncare.

Linda loved spending time with her family and gardening.

Among survivors are a daughter, Stacia (Ashley) Arnold of Andrews, Indiana; son, Brian Arnold; sister, Bonnie Howard of Georgia; brother, Larry (Loraine) Williams of Florida; six grandchildren, Bobby Kelly, Shelby Arnold, Gage Arnold, Alexis Arnold, Dominic Burkhardt and Aurora Arnold; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert Williams.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling, with Pastor Leonard Tanksley officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery-Fuelling.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to St. Peter Lutheran Church-Fuelling.

Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 25, 2019