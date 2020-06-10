Linda K. Andrews
1946 - 2020
Linda K. Andrews, 73, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Long Beach, California, Dec. 18, 1946, to the late Randolph B. and Lillian I. (Thompson) Cookson. She was first married to C. Raymond Croy; he preceded her in death May 15, 1990. She then married Ronald R. Andrews April 8, 1992.
She was a member of the Decatur Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary for various doctors in Decatur, Ossian, and Bluffton.
Among survivors are her husband of 28 years, Ron R. Andrews of Decatur; three sons, David Croy of Arizona, Jeremy (Kelly) Croy and Jeffrey Croy, both of Decatur; four daughters, Rhonda Patterson of Fort Wayne, Renee (Todd) Alexander of New Haven, Shelley (Jimmy) Campbell of Van Wert, Ohio, and Tamra (Terrill) Vieth of Yoder; sister, Barbara Connley of Visalia, California; and 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, with two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Connley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Decatur Baptist Church, 8070 N. Piqua Road, with Pastor Andrew Lyons officiating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice; Decatur Baptist Church; or the ACCF Angel Alzheimer's Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
