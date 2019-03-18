Linda S. Richard, 69, Decatur, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fort Wayne May 16, 1949, to the late James and Edna (Topp) Carey. On May 31, 1969, she married Tim L. Richard.

She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and worked for 33 years at Adams Memorial Hospital.

Among survivors are her husband of 49 years, Tim L. Richard of Decatur; two sons, Adam L. (Dianne) Richard of Convoy, Ohio, and Athen B. Richard of Leo, Indiana; brother, Vince Carey of Leo; sister, June (Al) Schroeder of Columbia City; five grandchildren, Sam, Luke, Brianna, Mackenzie and Jenna; and four great-grandchildren, with one-on-the-way.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Father Dave Ruppert officiating. Inurnment will take place at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Linda's great-grandson, Kallan Staten, who is hoping for an Insulin Pump to help with his Diabetes.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019