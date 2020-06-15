Lisa Howe-Lister, 61, Decatur, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her daughter's residence following an extended illness. Lisa was born in Roseland, Illinois, May 23, 1959, to Clifford and Wanda S. (Burnaine) Lumpkins. She was united in marriage to Timothy W. Lister Sept. 20, 2008; he survives in Decatur.

She was a former member of the Moose Lodge 1311 in Decatur.

Lisa worked in retail sales for Dollar General and Walmart.

She loved being around people and animals.

Among survivors are her parents, Clifford and Wanda Lumpkins of Manchester, Tennessee; daughter, Stephanie (Marc) Howe of Decatur; son, Joshua Royster of Berne; step-son, Zacary Lister of Liberty Center, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Troy, Brianna, Trevor and Tyler Howe, Danny, Devon, Hailey Royster and Skyla Derosett; six step-grandchildren, Benjamin, Michael, Lydia Howe, Robby Howe, Cheyenne Howe and Jamison Lister.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Daniel Lumpkins, in 2001l and her sister, Susan Starbuck, April 23, 2020.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillsboro United Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, Tennessee.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to the family, with checks payable to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store