Lisle G. Knittle


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lisle G. Knittle Obituary
Lisle G. Knittle, 83, passed away Monday evening, March 4, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in the farmhouse he grew up in to Gregg R. and Dortha (Brittsan) Knittle.
He worked hard growing up on a farm. As a boy he got in on the tail end of using horses to help with farming. He loved all of it, especially the food prepared by the farmer's wives at the end of thrashing season. He said milking cows by hand is what made him so strong; that and riding his bicycle to practice for baseball and football.
He was captain of the Decatur Yellow Jackets football and baseball teams in high school. He was able to play baseball and football in the Army as well. He enjoyed his time in the Army; he was enlisted at the end of the Korean Conflict; he did not see combat. He was in the radar unit, protecting the East Coast.
There is not much that Lisle did not like. He always concentrated on the good in everything; he told us to as well. Philippians 4:8. Dad's faith was central in his life. He loved Jesus; and his greatest wish was for all of us to love Jesus, too. He was always kind and gentle; he loved his home and family very much.
The love of his life was his wife, Mary (Bilderback). He always called her his "Ruby" or his "Sweetie." They were married in 1955; and Mary went with him to Philadelphia while he was stationed at Fort Dix. They were married 63 years. They loved bowling and golfing together.
Lisle and Mary have three children, John, who died in infancy, Terri (Dale) Haines, Gregory (Debra) Knittle and Glenda (Kevin) Noonan. Siblings include Max Knittle and Lucille Cole. He was blessed with nine grandchildren, a step-grandchild, 11 great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Carey Knittle; and sister, Rose Plumley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, with Pastor Marvin Schwartz officiating. Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery, with military gravesite honors conducted by American Legion Post 43.
Visitation will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and for one hour prior to serves Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Mt. Victory United Brethren Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
