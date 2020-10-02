1/1
Lola T. Schumm
1922 - 2020
Lola T. Schumm, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village in Fort Wayne. She was born in Willshire Township, Ohio, July 13, 1922, to the late Paul E. and Lydia B. (Schumm) Schumm.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Schumm, was involved in the Ladies Aid and Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
Lola worked for Coopers & Lybrand CPA as an administrative assistant, retiring in 1992 after 51 years.
Among survivors are a sister, Ellen Black of Willshire; two nieces, Jane Black of Fort Wayne and Susan (Randall) Duly of Monroeville; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Anna and Matthew Duly.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores M. Schumm and Mildred M. Franz; and two brothers-in-law, Christian Franz and Ray Black.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Schumm, with Pastor Jeff Patterson will officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery-Schumm in Willshire.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services, from 10-11 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church-Schumm; or The Lutheran Hour.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
OCT
2
Burial
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery
OCT
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
