Loren William Kruetzman, 93, Decatur, passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest Assisted Living in Decatur. He was born in Adams County March 28, 1926, to the late William F. and Viola (Lochner) Kruetzman. Loren was united in marriage to Mildred Stoppenhagen Sept. 30, 1945, at Salem United Church of Christ in Magley; she preceded him in death Nov. 1, 2016.
He was a member of Salem Magley Church where he sang in a quartet for many years. He was an usher, the former president of the congregation, and served as an elder at the church. He was also the past president of the Preble Fire Department, served on the Adams County Soil and Water Board, and the Adams County Extension Board.
Loren graduated from Monmouth High School in 1944. He was a lifelong farmer in Adams County.
Following retirement, Loren, as a bird enthusiast, became an accomplished woodcarver of birds. He also enjoyed his winters in Florida along with Mildred.
Among survivors are four daughters, Ann (David) Biery of Fremont, Beverly (George) Kruetzman-Gray of Indianapolis, Jill (Bob) Molen of Elkhart and Jody (Ken) Paschal of Decatur; brother, Russell (Gail) Kruetzman of Treasure Island, Florida; two sisters-in-law, Hilda Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne and Merilyn Stoppenhagen of Monroeville; and 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Loren was preceded in death by a son, Todd L. Kruetzman, and a grandson, Anthony.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Salem Magley Church, with Reverend Chris Hirschy and Pastor Steve Hildebrand officiating. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery, Magley.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Adams County Community Foundation Kruetzman Scholarship Fund established by Loren and Mildred or the Salem Reformed Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019