Loretta S. Boroff
1971 - 2020
Lorretta S. Boroff, 49, rural Convoy, Ohio, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born in Fort Wayne April 14, 1971, to Malinda J. Miller; she survives in Pleasant Mills. She married Michael W. Boroff July 15, 1995; he survives in Convoy.
Lorretta was employed at Taco Bell for thirty years.
Among survivors are four daughters, Cassandra Schrock of Van Wert, Anna (Calvin) Placke of Convoy, Elizabeth Jane Boroff of Fort  Wayne and Jazmine Boroff at home; brothers and sisters, David (Laurie) Miller of Decatur, Amos (Trisha) Miller of Decatur, Lewis (Deb) Miller of Decatur, Darrell (Rachel) Miller of Fort Wayne, Mary (Tyler) Schieferstein of Decatur, Sherry Miller of Fort Wayne, Randy "Jake" (Jamie) Miller of Preble and William "Willy" Miller of Pleasant Mills; her mother-in-law, Diane Boroff of Convoy; and a sister-in-law, Malinda "Mina" Miller of Pleasant Mills.
She was preceded in death a brother, Ronnie Miller.
A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at the Preble Firemen's Park, 4333 W U.S. 224 in Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at cowanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-6385
