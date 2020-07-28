1/1
Lucile E. Stoppenhagen
1925 - 2020
Lucile E. Stoppenhagen, 94, Decatur, passed away Sunday evening, July 26, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. She was born in Van Wert, Ohio, Oct. 12, 1925, to the late Edwin and Bertha (Krueckeberg) Steele. Lucile was united in marriage to Wilbert E. Stoppenhagen Nov. 3, 1946, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Decatur; he preceded her in death Dec. 10, 1990. On July 1, 1995, she married Marvin J. Stoppenhagen at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim; he passed away Sept. 3, 2017.
Lucile was a member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, where she had been active in the Tabea Society, the Altar Guild, LWML and the church choir.
She retired from Fort Wayne Wire Die and served her family as a homemaker for many years.
Lucile was a strong woman of faith, spending time daily in prayer and reading her Bible. Her church family was a very important part of her life. Lucile loved to grow and arrange her flowers, often placing them on the altar at the church. She was an avid gardener, canning and freezing produce to provide for her family. She enjoyed fine needle embroidery and quilting.
Marvin and Lucile were well recognized as they rode their three wheeled bikes throughout Ossian.
Among survivors are her daughters, Sheila Stoppenhagen of Fort Wayne, Sandra (Ken) Uhrick of Decatur and Sharlene Hempel of Willis, Texas; son, Stan (Tami) Stoppenhagen of Decatur; 12 grandchildren, Jodi Baldwin, Kari (Keith) Spangler, Aaron (Lindsey Mongold) Allen, Diana (Mike) Hunley, Jeremy Miller, David Hempel, Anthony (Bethany) Hempel, Shawn (Amy) Hempel, Mitchel (Amanda) Hempel, Joshua Stoppenhagen, Zachary (Heather) Stoppenhagen and Jacob (Nicole) Stoppenhagen; 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Stoppenhagen; daughter, Sylvia Allen; sister, Emma Etzler; and five brothers, Wilbert, Alton, Lorenz, Harry and Herman Steele.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery-Friedheim.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim Expansion Fund; Lutheran Hour Ministries; or donor's choice.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
