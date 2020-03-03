|
|
Luella A. Laux, 93, formerly of Bryant and Portland, passed away Saturday morning Feb. 29, 2020, in Briarwood Nursing Home in Coldwater, Ohio. She was born in Trinity July 5, 1926, to the late Leo and Agnes (Braun) Muhlenkamp. She was married May 21, 1947, to Mark Anthony Laux; he preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1988.
She was a homemaker. Luella was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and later Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a member of Alter Rosary Society, Bryant Senior Citizens, Catholic Order of Foresters and American Legion Aux in Portland.
Among survivors are eight sons, David (Linda) Laux of Coldwater, Kenneth (Betty) Laux of Bryant, Donald (Dana) Laux of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Jerome (Kathy) Laux of Coldwater, James (Marla) Laux of Bryant, Patrick (Jackie) Laux of Geneva, Edward (Valerie) Laux of Bryant and Anthony (Kami) Laux of Fishers; six daughters, Agnes (John) Schoch of Geneva, Alice (Jeff) Budde of Portland, Marie (Rob) Gross of Coldwater, Judith (Ron) Gelhaus of St. Henry, Jane (Paul) Bruggeman of Coldwater and Marjorie (Jade) Coldren of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; brother, Jim (Erma) Muhlenkamp of Portland; sister, Martha (Arnold) Hilgeford of Portland; 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Eileen (Lewis) Welsch, Louis (Trudy) Muhlenkamp, Norma (Joe) Wallischeck, JoAnn (Ralph) Brackman, Ruth Muhlenkamp, Rosemary (Bevan) Deitsch and Virginia Muhlenkamp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with Fr. Kenneth Alt presiding. Burial will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland.
Preferred memorials are to State of the Heart Hospice, Briarwood Activities Fund or Masses.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 4, 2020