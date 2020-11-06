Luna Rae Klarer, was born into eternal life Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Her parents are Brice and Shaly (Reed) Klarer of Decatur.
Among survivors are two sisters, Novaya and Athena Klarer, at home; maternal grandparents, Thomas Reed of Decatur and Heather Scott of Bluffton; paternal grandparents, Manie Elliott of Decatur and Brad Klarer of Portland; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no services. Burial will take place in Decatur Cemetery.
