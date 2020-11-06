1/
Luna Rae Klarer
2020 - 2020
Luna Rae Klarer, was born into eternal life Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Her parents are Brice and Shaly (Reed) Klarer of Decatur.
Among survivors are two sisters, Novaya and Athena Klarer, at home; maternal grandparents, Thomas Reed of Decatur and Heather Scott of Bluffton; paternal grandparents, Manie Elliott of Decatur and Brad Klarer of Portland; and several aunts and uncles.
There will be no services. Burial will take place in Decatur Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
