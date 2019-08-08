|
|
Lydiann (Schwartz) Hilty, 92, the oldest member of the Amish Churches in Adams County, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family members Aug. 4, 2019. She was born June 9, 1927, to Adam O. and Mary (Borntrager) Schwartz. She married Jacob K. Hilty Feb. 12, 1948. After 63 years of marriage, he passed away Oct. 2, 2011.
She was an avid homemaker and her favorite pass-time was quilting.
Lydiann was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Among survivors are her children, David Hilty and Susan Hilty of Berne, Martha (Marvin) Hilty of Berne, Edna (Andy) Hochstetler of Monroe, Leroy (Sovilla) Hilty of Monroe, Jerry (Laura) Hilty of Berne, Paul (Susann) Hilty of Shipshewana and James (Mary) Hilty of Berne; a daughter in-law, Rachel Hilty of Berne; sisters, Clara Hilty of Berne and Edna Hochstetler of Topeka; brothers, Jerome Schwartz of Nappanee and Martin Schwartz of New Paris; 34 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schwartz and Ruby Schwartz.
She was proceeded in death by her son, Laverne; one grandson; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Dan, Levi, Alvin and Harvey; sister, Polly; and four sisters-in-laws.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Hilty residence, 1641W C.R. 200S in Berne, with Bishop Nick Schwartz officiating. Burial will be at the Winchester Cemetery in Adams County.
Arrangements were handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019