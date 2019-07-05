



Mable Mae Pettibone, 87, Decatur, passed away early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at her son,Robert's residence. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, Feb. 22, 1932, to Spafford "Spike" Olles and Gayle Maere (Kerns) Crum.

Mable was a homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Decatur. She loved her church, where she taught Sunday school for many years, served on the Pastor Parish Board and the church Endowment Committee, volunteered with Hope Chest, delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed her women's Bible study. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star.

She loved reading, watching Sci-Fi movies and ice-skating. She enjoyed decorating for every holiday and baking.

Among survivors are two daughters, Linda Brandenburg of Newark, Ohio, and Cindy (Brad) Wilson of Yoder, Indiana; son, Robert James (Julie) Pettibone of Fort Wayne; grandson, Zachary "Zak" Brandenburg; two granddaughters, Shaelynn "Shae" Pettibone and Gwendolynn "Gwen" Pettibone; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Lilly Brandenburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pettibone; and brother, Donald Crum.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur, with Pastor Amy Covington officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served at the church for family and friends. Interment will then follow at Ridge Cemetery in Van Wert County, Ohio.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials are to First United Methodist Church Building Fund; League of the Blind & Disabled; Heartland Hospice; or Council on Aging.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 5, 2019