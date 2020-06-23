Malcom W. Lehman, 70, Berne, passed away June 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family following a complicated illness. He was born in Decatur Jan. 14, 1950, to the late Peter P. and Lydia (Garber) Lehman.

He was a 1968 graduate of South Adams High School in Berne, where he was the manager of the football, basketball and baseball teams. Following his high school, he graduated with an Associate Degree in Electronics from what is now known as Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne.

Malcom retired following 34 years of exemplary service with UPS in Fort Wayne as a driver, which was a great source of pride for him. Following his retirement, he worked at Poplar Quik Stop in Berne for 12 years.

He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 710.

Being involved with his family was very important to Malcom. He provided a safe haven for his children, as well as his grandchildren, by supporting them in their activities throughout their lives. He was a constant supporter and critic in those activities. Camping was an important family gathering time for him. Many holidays and vacations were spent in campgrounds, with Malcom as the supervisor.

Among survivors are his two sons, Jeff (Alyse) Lehman and Joseph Lehman, both of Fort Wayne; three daughters, Julie (Robert) Buuck of Decatur, Jodi (Aaron) Sluder of Ossian and Jeanene Lehman of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Carol Lehman of Berne, Sandy (Charles) Fowler of Noblesville, Indiana, and Gail Lengerich of Berne; two brothers, Gaylord Lehman of Decatur and Olin Lehman of Berne; seven grandchildren, Gregg Buuck, Paxton Lehman, Emma Buuck, Madison Lehman, Camden Sluder, Cortland Sluder and Bristol Lehman.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Interment will be in the Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, and one hour prior to services Sunday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.



