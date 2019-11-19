Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Resources
More Obituaries for Malinda Eicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malinda E.L. Eicher


1987 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Malinda E.L. Eicher Obituary
Malinda E.L. Eicher, 32, Middlebury, died unexpectedly at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Adams County Oct. 18, 1987, to Leander and Emma (Hilty) Schwartz. On Sept. 11, 2008, in Adams County, she married Daniel Eicher; he survives.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Among survivors are two daughters, Loretta and Melissa Eicher, and son, Lyle Eicher all at home; four sisters, Verena (Menno) Schwartz, Rosie (Amzie) Schwartz, Mary (Lavon) Hilty and Laura (Marcus) Hilty, all of Berne; five brothers, Melvin (Bertha) Schwartz of Evart, Michigan, Joseph (Christine) Schwartz of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Menno (Barbara) Schwartz of Hersey, Michigan, Leander Jr. (Elizabeth) Schwartz of Fredericksburg, Ohio, and Nathan (Rachel) Schwartz of Berne. She was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Schwartz.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jerry Lambright residence, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury. Services will be conducted by Bishop Paul Schlabach and the home ministers. Burial will be in Ivin's Cemetery, Middlebury.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday at the Jerry Lambright residence.
Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Malinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -