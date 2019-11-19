|
Malinda E.L. Eicher, 32, Middlebury, died unexpectedly at 8:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Adams County Oct. 18, 1987, to Leander and Emma (Hilty) Schwartz. On Sept. 11, 2008, in Adams County, she married Daniel Eicher; he survives.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Among survivors are two daughters, Loretta and Melissa Eicher, and son, Lyle Eicher all at home; four sisters, Verena (Menno) Schwartz, Rosie (Amzie) Schwartz, Mary (Lavon) Hilty and Laura (Marcus) Hilty, all of Berne; five brothers, Melvin (Bertha) Schwartz of Evart, Michigan, Joseph (Christine) Schwartz of Greenville, Pennsylvania, Menno (Barbara) Schwartz of Hersey, Michigan, Leander Jr. (Elizabeth) Schwartz of Fredericksburg, Ohio, and Nathan (Rachel) Schwartz of Berne. She was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Schwartz.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jerry Lambright residence, 12718 C.R. 4, Middlebury. Services will be conducted by Bishop Paul Schlabach and the home ministers. Burial will be in Ivin's Cemetery, Middlebury.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m. Wednesday and all day Thursday at the Jerry Lambright residence.
Miller Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019