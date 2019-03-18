Home

Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
Mandi L. (Rauch) Haslett


1985 - 2019
Mandi L. (Rauch) Haslett Obituary
Mandi L. Haslett, 33, Ossian, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her residence. She was born April 23, 1985, to Pat and Terri (Busch) Rauch. On April 9, 2009 she married Craig "Biff" Haslett; he survives in Ossian.
She was a caseworker for Child Protective Services.
Among survivors are her parents, Pat and Terri Rauch of Decatur; brother, Joshua Anderson of Decatur; and three sisters, Brandi (Jeremy) Wells of Lawrenceville, Illinois, Brittani (Zach) Maggart of Fort Wayne and Meria Rauch of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Anderson Haslett.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Eckelbarger will officiate and burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the services from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, all at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary donation or toys and backpacks will be accepted in Mandi's honor for the children at Child Protective Services.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019
