Margaret Louise (Zizelman) Spindler
1928 - 2020
Margaret Louise (Zizelman) Spindler, 92, Hoagland, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio, Oct. 30, 1928. On July 29, 1951, she married Paul Spindler; he preceded in death.
Among survivors are four children, Russell (Annette) Spindler of Rockford, Ohio, Steve Spindler of Houston, Texas, Dave (Linda) Spindler of Fort Wayne and Karen Hilyard of Decatur; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters and one brother.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff; two grandsons; one step-grandson; a brother; and a sister.
Private family services will be held, with burial in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford. Masks and social distancing must be observed.
Online condolences may be made at ketchamripley.com, where a video of the service will be posted later in the day.
Preferred memorials are to the Antioch Lutheran Ladies Aid, Hoagland.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc
NOV
28
Service
Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc
November 26, 2020
I was sorry to hear about he passing of Margaret, I grew up with Margaret and her brothers and sisters, when they lived in Mercer Ohio in the 1930's and 40's. I remember spending many a Sunday with the Zizleman family. My condolences, Donald Ralston
Don Ralston
Friend
November 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Faye Morton Bauer
Friend
