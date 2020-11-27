Margaret Louise (Zizelman) Spindler, 92, Hoagland, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio, Oct. 30, 1928. On July 29, 1951, she married Paul Spindler; he preceded in death.
Among survivors are four children, Russell (Annette) Spindler of Rockford, Ohio, Steve Spindler of Houston, Texas, Dave (Linda) Spindler of Fort Wayne and Karen Hilyard of Decatur; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters and one brother.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jeff; two grandsons; one step-grandson; a brother; and a sister.
Private family services will be held, with burial in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford. Masks and social distancing must be observed.
Online condolences may be made at ketchamripley.com
, where a video of the service will be posted later in the day.
Preferred memorials are to the Antioch Lutheran Ladies Aid, Hoagland.