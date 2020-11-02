1/1
Margaret P. Jones
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret P. Jones, 90, Berne, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. She was born in Adams County Sept. 17, 1930, to the late Irvin and Opal P. (Bollenbacher) Luginbill. On May 27, 1949, she married Paul C. Jones.
She was a 1948 graduate of Pleasant Mills High School, and attended Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene. Margaret worked as a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm.
Among survivors are her husband of 71 years, Paul C. Jones of Berne; two daughters, Janice I. Jones and Donna M. Jones, both of Berne; brother, Mavin Luginbill of Wren, Ohio; and two sisters, Wanda (David) Light of North Carolina and Carolyn (Jim) Jarrett of Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Pastor David Cox will officiate and burial will follow in the Mt. Hope/Willard Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Burial
Mt. Hope/Willard Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved