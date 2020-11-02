Margaret P. Jones, 90, Berne, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. She was born in Adams County Sept. 17, 1930, to the late Irvin and Opal P. (Bollenbacher) Luginbill. On May 27, 1949, she married Paul C. Jones.
She was a 1948 graduate of Pleasant Mills High School, and attended Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene. Margaret worked as a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm.
Among survivors are her husband of 71 years, Paul C. Jones of Berne; two daughters, Janice I. Jones and Donna M. Jones, both of Berne; brother, Mavin Luginbill of Wren, Ohio; and two sisters, Wanda (David) Light of North Carolina and Carolyn (Jim) Jarrett of Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 12-2 p.m. Pastor David Cox will officiate and burial will follow in the Mt. Hope/Willard Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.