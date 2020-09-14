1/1
Margarete M. Stockman
1929 - 2020
Margarete M. Stockman, 91, Decatur, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Fort Wayne. She was born June 3, 1929, in Plymouth, Indiana, into the home of the late Hubert and Frieda (Roth) Deden, who were first generation German immigrants. On Feb. 8, 1948, Margarete married Donald E. Stockman; after 70 years together, he preceded her in death Dec. 22, 2018.
She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church and worked as a homemaker.
Among survivors are her son, D. Eric (Cheryl) Stockman of Decatur; daughter, Ramona L. Dickey of Decatur; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior from 12-1 p.m. Pastor Dan York will officiate and burial will immediately follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Alzheimer's Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
