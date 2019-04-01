Marilyn A. Rowdon, 80, Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 6, 1938, to the late Richard L. and Cleo (Werling) Arnold. On May 4, 1958, she married Richard L. Rowdon.

She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, where she belonged to the handbell choir. She was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for many years.

Marilyn was a 1961 graduate of the Parkview School of Nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse for Parkview Hospital, Peter Ekrich Meats and East Allen County Schools. She also worked as homemaker, raising her five children.

Among survivors are her husband of 60 years, Richard L. Rowdon of Fort Wayne; two sons, Todd R. (Missie) Rowdon of South Bend and Trent R. (Tiffaney) Rowdon of Wolcottville; three daughters, Tamera J. (Tommy Gill) Klug of Zephyrhills, Florida, Teresa J. (Ken) Waggoner of Fort Wayne and Tonya J. (Mike) Pollock of Fort Wayne; brother, David (Debbie) Arnold of Fort Wayne; sister, Dian (Chris) Miller of New Haven; 10 grandchildren, Nicole Klug, Roxanne Waggoner, Ryan Waggoner, Mason Rowdon, Monica Rowdon, Tanner (Caitlin) Pollock, Logan Pollock, Ty Rowdon, Zane Rowdon and Zeke Rowdon; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Klug, Isaac Freed and Leia Rowdon.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road in Fort Wayne, with Pastor Ron Verlee will be officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and for two hours prior to services at the church Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Preferred memorials are to the or to St. Joseph United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made www.hshfuneralhome.com. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary