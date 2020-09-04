Marilyn (Durr) Longenberger, 84, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home with the Lord peacefully in her sleep Sept. 2, 2020. She was born in Decatur Oct. 25, 1935, to the late Forest and Osie (Smith) Durr. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Longenberger.
Marilyn was a faithful wife. For 30 years, she worked alongside her husband, Roger, at their successful enterprise, Gerber Furniture in Bluffton. After retiring in 2000, they passed the torch to their daughter, Sara. For five years she and her daughter, Debbie, also operated The Sugar Plum Tree, a children's clothing store in Bluffton. Her many passions with Roger included her family, relaxing time at the lake, travel and golf. To her credit, Marilyn never teased Roger about her two career holes-in-one.
She was a dedicated mother. She taught us life-long lessons of grace, etiquette, style and perseverance, which she maintained herself throughout her years. She loved to have fun and entertain, and although we all had our separate, busy lives, she took great pride in preparing for and hosting all our holiday parties to ensure all her family had their favorite food and felt at home.
Marilyn was a passionate follower of Christ. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, where she also served as a trustee. Marilyn often enjoyed listening to and being inspired by gospel music.
Among survivors are her husband, Roger; daughters, Debbie (Robert) Cress of Bluffton, Cindy (Michael) Carr of Indianapolis and Sara (Brent) Imel of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Heather (Cress) Carlson, Ryan Carr, Drew Imel, Nicole (Cress) Sliger, Matt Carr and Nick Imel; and five great-grandchildren, Colton, Jaxon, Lincoln, Adalynn and Lane.
She was preceded in death by her dearly loved in-laws, Ernest and Pearl.
All are welcome to join the family to celebrate Marilyn's life at 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to First United Methodist Church or Indiana Parkinson Foundation.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for visitation and for Marilyn's service at the church. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.
Arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.