Marilyn R. Uhrick, 70, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born Aug. 28, 1950, to the late Gerald and Irene (Heimann) Grove. On Aug. 28, 1971, she married Kerry L. Uhrick; he preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2019.
She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur, and the American Legion Auxiliary in Decatur. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Marilyn was a former matron at the Adams County Law Enforcement Center.
Among survivors are two sons, David L. (Kristina) Uhrick of Fort Wayne and Jeffrey L. (Denise) Uhrick of Chandler, Arizona; daughter, Lisa C. (Ryon) Adcock of Portage, Indiana; four grandchildren, Baylee, Jadon, Abigail and Isaac; siblings, Barbara (Kevin) Martin, Jane (Bob) McCoy, Joyce Inniger, Pat (Larry) Bracey, Gary (Karla) Grove, Jim Grove and Bob Grove.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ron Grove; sister, Beverly Grove; and a sister-in-law, Sonya Grove.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Ryon Adcock and Pastor Chris Gadlage officiating. Entombment will follow in their mausoleum in Ray Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services, from 9-10 a.m., Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.