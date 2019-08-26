|
Marilyn S. Meyer, 77, Decatur, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Marilyn was born in Decatur Dec. 10, 1941, to the late Joseph F. and Mary (Wertzberger) Murphy. On May 18, 1963, Marilyn married Robert J. "Boober" Meyer; he preceded her in death Dec. 5, 2014.
Marilyn was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Women of St. Mary's. She was a homemaker.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and caregiver. She loved to watch T.V., especially old game shows, the cooking channel and she was an avid reader.
Among survivors are two daughters, Amy J. Meyer and Julie A. Meyer, both of Decatur; two sisters, Patricia (Bill) Baumer of Geneva and Nancy (Larry) Andrews, of Decatur; a brother, Mike Murphy of Mesa, Arizona.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, also at the funeral home, with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare-Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 24, 2019