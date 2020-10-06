Marilynn L. Simons, 83, Decatur, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Adams County March 9, 1937, to Vilas and Ruth (Parr) Luginbill. She married Gerry M. Simons April 6, 1958; he survives in Decatur.
Marilynn was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary.
She had been employed at Adams Wells Special Services, Ream Steckbeck in Fort Wayne, North Adams Community Schools and Central Soya.
Marilynn loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing piano and baking. She also enjoyed her card club.
Among survivors are her daughter, Kelly L. (Jim Burns) Englehart of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Tate (Ashley Odisho) Englehart, Tori (Matthew Melchi) Englehart, Kevin L. Simons II and Tyra (Jon) Timmerman.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin L. Simons, July 12, 2020; two brothers, Eugene and Robert L. Luginbill; and two sisters, Alice Sirk and Catherine "Kate" Hamrick.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Decatur, with Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope (Willard) Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Friday.
Preferred memorials are to St. Marks United Methodist Church.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
