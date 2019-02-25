Marjorie E. Priser, 84, of Bremen and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Bremen. She was born in Fort Wayne Dec. 3, 1934, to the late Ralph H. and Fern I. (Harris) Smith. She married Floyd E. Priser July 19, 1958; he preceded her in death Feb. 12, 2008.

A 1953 graduate of Butler High School, Marjorie lived in Adams County from 1964-1985, then moved to Bluffton. She worked in the admission office at Caylor-Nickel Clinic and in the dietary department of Christian Care Retirement Community.

In 2003, she moved to Bremen to be closer to her family. Marjorie was a longtime member of Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren.

Among survivors are a daughter, Yvonne R. (Mark) Riege of Wakarusa; son, Lowell C. (Donna Jean) Priser of Lakeville; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Weber of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Smith.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with Rev. Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday prior to services at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren and may be made through the funeral home.

Arrangements were handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.