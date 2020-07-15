Marjorie R. Fifer, 84, Decatur, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Shelby County, Indiana, Nov. 8, 1935, to the late Wayne M. and Ruth (Hendricks) Wilson. On June 24, 1956, Marjorie married Ronald D. Fifer; he preceded her in death Nov. 14, 2014.
She was a member of East Allen Church of Christ in New Haven and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Among survivors are her two daughters, Debra L. (Jon) Niemeyer of Hoagland and Tammy S. Brown of Decatur; one brother, David W. (Jean) Wilson of Needham,Indiana; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Rodney A. Fifer, in 1974.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Haggard Sefton Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be made through the funeral home to East Allen Church of Christ or ACCF Angel Cancer Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.