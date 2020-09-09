Marlene Lobsiger, 77, Decatur, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, at Hearth & Home at Van Wert, Ohio. She was born in Van Wert March 16, 1943, to the late Harold and Pauline (Foster) Hurless. She married Dennis Lobsiger Sept. 3, 1960; he preceded her in death April 11, 2019.
She retired from Alberding Woodworking in 2008; prior to that she worked at Decatur Industries, Shaffer Glove Company, Dolco and Duo Boat Company.
She was an avid bowler and was a bowling instructor at Villa Lanes for many years. She enjoyed playing and coaching softball in the Decatur area. She was an Indiana Hoosier fan and loved John Wayne.
Among survivors are her daughters, Shelly J. Huntley and Lisa A. (Rick) Schnurr, both of Decatur; son, Christopher A. (Erika) Lobsiger of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Nicole Gage, Natasha Sostrom, Chad (Stephanie) Lobsiger, Amanda (Jared) Deatrick and Angel Huntley; and five great-grandchildren, Makynna and Skyla Gage, Macklan and Harlynn Lobsiger and Lane Deatrick.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Scott Lobsiger, in infancy; granddaughter, Jamie Gage; and eight siblings, Paul Hurless, Marcile Oeschle, Don Hurless, Gerald Hurless, Ivan Hurless, Mary Ruskaup, Jeanie Harmon and Dorothy Poling.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation-Diabetes Fund.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
