Marlin L. Hunnicutt, 56, Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Huntington Feb. 22, 1963, to Kenneth L. Hunnicutt and Sharon (Martin) Couch.

A 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School, Marlin was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 253 of North Webster. He worked at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center as the Maintenance Manager.

Marlin enjoyed singing and was a lead singer with many local bands. He never met a stranger and loved fishing and his pond. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and was a Minnesota Vikings fan.

Among survivors are his mother; step-father, Steven Couch; son, Trevor Hunnicutt of Decatur; daughter, Taylor (Andrew) Lowe of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three sisters, Beth Quinton of Cape Canaveral, Florida., Marilyn (Otto "Tank") Lowe of Ossian and Darlene (Matt) Lettau of Huntertown; two step-brothers, Kevin Couch of Warren and Kyle (Whitney) Couch of Keystone; his two beloved dogs, Harley James and Elvis; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; both sets of grandparents; a sister, Diana Reamer; and his special uncle, Leon Martin.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Dennis Wood will officiate.

Visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to SCAN (Stop Child Abuse & Neglect) of Allen County.

Online condolences may be made at at goodwincaleharnish.com.