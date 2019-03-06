Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Hunnicutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin L. Hunnicutt


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlin L. Hunnicutt Obituary
Marlin L. Hunnicutt, 56, Decatur, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Huntington Feb. 22, 1963, to Kenneth L. Hunnicutt and Sharon (Martin) Couch.
A 1981 graduate of Bluffton High School, Marlin was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 253 of North Webster. He worked at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center as the Maintenance Manager.
Marlin enjoyed singing and was a lead singer with many local bands. He never met a stranger and loved fishing and his pond. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and was a Minnesota Vikings fan.
Among survivors are his mother; step-father, Steven Couch; son, Trevor Hunnicutt of Decatur; daughter, Taylor (Andrew) Lowe of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three sisters, Beth Quinton of Cape Canaveral, Florida., Marilyn (Otto "Tank") Lowe of Ossian and Darlene (Matt) Lettau of Huntertown; two step-brothers, Kevin Couch of Warren and Kyle (Whitney) Couch of Keystone; his two beloved dogs, Harley James and Elvis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; both sets of grandparents; a sister, Diana Reamer; and his special uncle, Leon Martin.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Dennis Wood will officiate.
Visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to SCAN (Stop Child Abuse & Neglect) of Allen County.
Online condolences may be made at at goodwincaleharnish.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now