On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Marvin E. Conrad, of rural Decatur, met the Lord after serving Him on earth for 98 years. Marvin passed away on the family farm he and his late wife, Laurina (Thieme) Conrad, operated since 1949. He was born Dec. 7, 1920, on the Conrad family home place, less than a half-mile away from he and Laurina's farm. He and Laurina were married for 76 years.

He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim. Marvin's faith in Jesus Christ was as sturdy as his carpentry work; and he was well known for both. At the church where he was baptized and confirmed, he will rest in repose in front of an alter he made with his old friend, Walter Neurge. He and Walter owned and operated Conrad-Nuerge Construction Company for years; building many sturdy homes in the Decatur area that still stand today.

Just as sturdy as those homes was his faith in his "good Lord." He referenced and relied on his faith during life's joys and sorrows. His family will forever benefit from the example of his sturdy faith.

Marvin was also known for his strong opinions. But at the same time, he knew the art of disagreeing without being disagreeable. This was no doubt a result of his genuine interest and care for those around him. He was the first to lend a hand to both family and friends.

His family will be celebrating good Marvin stories this week. This includes his daughter, Judy (Dave) Erikson of Homer, Alaska; sons, Dan Conrad of Pataskala, Ohio, and Dave (Teri) Conrad of rural Decatur; and sister-in-law, Doris Conrad of Fort Wayne. His grandchildren will ensure his legacy is not forgotten, including granddaughter, Dana (Sean) Engel of Greenville, North Carolina; and grandsons, Darin (Kristen) Conrad of Clarksville, Ohio, Jake (Jennifer) Conrad of Noblesville, Indiana, and Sam (Jen) Conrad, stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and granddaughter-in-law ,Stephanie Conrad of Fishers, Indiana. Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marvin is no doubt sharing good conversation in heaven with his beloved wife, Laurina; brothers, Adelbert Conrad and Waldo Conrad; sister, Waneta Franz; and grandson Aaron Conrad.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim, with Pastor Daniel Dahling officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church-Friedheim or Worship Anew.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019