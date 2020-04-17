|
Marvin W. Fosnaugh, 76, Decatur, passed away Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. He was born in Adams County Dec. 17, 1943, to the late Arthur Harold and Juanita Francille (Nidlinger) Fosnaugh. Marvin was united in marriage to Linda J. (Beougher) Fosnaugh Jan. 25, 1964, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Decatur; she survives in Decatur.
He was a member of Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene and a former member of First Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the Board of Elders, taught Sunday school and served as the superintendent of Sunday school. He was also a member of the Teamster Local 414 in Fort Wayne.
Marvin was a graduate of Adams Central High School in Monroe and retired as a salesman from Colonial Baking Company. After his retirement from Colonial Baking Company, he worked at Ruan/Central Soya in Decatur.
He enjoyed working in the yard and helping his son farm. He liked watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.
Among survivors are three sons, Gene (Robin) Fosnaugh of Warsaw, Douglas (Emma) Fosnaugh and David (Kim) Fosnaugh, both of Decatur; brother, Robert (Sharon) Fosnaugh of Fort Wayne; and five grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey) Fosnaugh, Alyson Fosnaugh, Ashlee Fosnaugh, Michelle Fosnaugh, and Alexander Fosnaugh.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to .
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
