Mary A. Lichtle, 84, Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June, 30, 2020, at her residence. Mary was born in Decatur April 15, 1936, to the late Jacob C. and Frances V. (Miller) Heimann. On Feb. 15, 1958, she married William A. Lichtle.
She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of its Rosary Society. She was also a 1954 graduate of Decatur Catholic High School.
Mary worked as the court reporter and office manager for the Adams County Superior Court System, retiring in 1998 after 19 years. Prior to that, she did clerical work for General Electric and was the longtime secretary for the Smith & Burry Attorney's Office in Decatur.
She enjoyed baking, cooking and shopping. Every year she looked forward to the time her whole family could be together again at the annual gathering in the Great Lakes Region. She cherished her many winters in Florida with her husband, Bill.
Among survivors are her husband of 62 years, William A. "Bill" Lichtle of Decatur; two sons, John W. (Sandra) Lichtle of Fishers and Roger P. (Melissa) Lichtle of Decatur; two daughters, Victoria F. (Brian) Coats of Anthem, Arizona, and Carolyn M. (Douglas) Yoder of Hoagland; a twin sister, Rita Gerber of Decatur; nine grandchildren, Stacey Lichtle, Justin (Olivia) Lichtle, Jason (Karen) Radenbush, Katherine Coats, Ryan Yoder, Reid (Cayla) Yoder, Rachel (Greg) Peterson, Sarah (Cody) Hess and Abigail (Jacob) Fry; and six great-grandchildren, with two great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerome, Fred and Charles Heimann; and six sisters, Helen Heimann, Justine Miller, Margaret Savieo, Joan Wilder, Kathleen Baker and Irene Grove.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
A private family visitation and a private reciting of the Holy Rosary will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Joseph Catholic School or Heartland Hospice.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.