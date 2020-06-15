Mary A. Nilsen, 90, Decatur, passed away peacefully in her residence Saturday, June 13, 2020.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 23, 1929, to the late William H. and Julia (Kamp) Alderson. Mary was united in marriage to Russell K. Nilsen July 25, 1953; he preceded her in death Aug. 27, 2011.

She was a member of the Decatur Church of God, where she sang in the church choir, assisted in the food pantry and helped with Divorce Care 4 Kids at the church. She volunteered at the Hope Clinic for 5 years and Love INC. She was also a member of the Bubble Babes aquatic exercise group.

She graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education. Following graduation, Mary taught at Rich Township High School in Park Forest, Illinois. She was the program director at the Upper Rock Island County YMCA in Moline, Illinois. She moved to Decatur in 1973, and became the Recreation Director for Adams County Park and Recreation Department until her retirement. She also volunteered as a lifeguard at Diamonds in the Rough Kids Camp for 10 years in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Mary was a servant of God, and loved her family and country. Mary impacted her community and inspired all those who met her. She was always a kid at heart. Mary introduced racketball and soccer to the Decatur community.

Among survivors are three daughters, Julie (Marty) Braun of Grand Rapids, Gail (Ted) Baker of Muncie and Margene "Marge" (Steve) Harvey of Decatur; son, Don (Barbara) Nilsen of Decatur; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with one on the way in November.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William Alderson; and a sister, Beverly Albright.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Julie Braun and Pastor Don Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.

Preferred memorials are to the ACCF-Mary Nilsen Soccer Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store